Zach Johnson did not hide his disappointment.

It has become nearly automatic for the Iowa native and 12-time PGA Tour winner to break 70 in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

That didn’t happen Thursday morning.

Johnson failed to make a birdie in his first 14 holes and finished with a 1-over 72 — 10 strokes behind leader Jonas Blixt — at TPC Deere Run.

“I sound like I’m Debbie Downer right now, but I shot 1-over par on a golf course that I know like the back of my hand,” said Johnson, who had shot in the 60s in the opening round 13 of the previous 14 years. “When it’s your profession and you shoot 1-over on a golf course like this, you’re going to be frustrated.

“I think I’ve taken my play for granted over the years here.”

More than two hours after Johnson signed his scorecard, he was still on the range trying to figure out his ball-striking.

Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways, but missed five greens and needed 32 putts.

“I’ve got to get back to boring golf, which is just creating opportunities by hitting a fairway and hitting a green,” he said. “The more times I can get my putter in my hand with birdie looks, the better I can climb the board.”

The United States Ryder Cup captain will likely need to shoot at least 3- or 4-under par Friday to play the weekend. He hasn’t missed a cut at the JDC since 2007.

“I still have got an opportunity tomorrow,” he said. “If I put a good number up, I can make a charge. That will be my focus. Nothing but that.”

Murray in a ‘good spot’: Grayson Murray ended a six-year winless drought in May with a victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 29-year-old is trying to capture that same confidence on the PGA Tour.

Spurred by a 42-yard hole out on the par-5 second hole for eagle, Murray opened the JDC with a 7-under 64 and trails Blixt by two strokes.

Murray has made only one cut in an individual tournament this season on the Tour in seven starts.

“I think I take an approach (on the Korn Ferry Tour) that I’m the best,” Murray said. “That’s what type of approach I want to take out here eventually.

“You’ve got to see results out on the course before you can start having that confidence. You can’t just have it in you at all times.”

Murray suffered a knee injury in a scooter accident last October that derailed him. He’s also fought some “mental stuff” during his dry spell that went from the 2017 Barbasol Championship to the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City in late May on the KFT.

“I try to fill my time with some positive things off the course, whether it’s going to the gym or hitting up a movie,” Murray said. “We have a lot of downtime, and I would say I was not good at prioritizing that in the past.

“I’ve been out here a long time, and I kind of had a ‘come to Jesus’ moment a little bit and said, ‘Hey look, I have an opportunity here.’ I probably haven’t reached my prime yet. I’m in such a good spot right now where I don’t want to change anything I’m doing.”

Ceremonial tee shot: On the 50th anniversary of his Quad Cities Open victory at Crow Valley Country Club in Bettendorf, Sam Adams kicked off the JDC with a ceremonial tee shot around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Adams, the first left-hander to win on the PGA Tour, hit driver off the No. 1 tee.

The Quad Cities Open was Adams’ only win on Tour in 163 events. He opened with a 1-over 72 before back-to-back 64s propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

The 77-year-old Adams pocketed $20,000 for the win. That payout is similar to what 45th place will earn at this week’s tournament.

Mixed results for past champions: Of the eight former JDC champions in the field, four broke par in the opening round. J.T. Poston, last year’s winner, sank a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th to finish at 3-under par. Ryan Moore, the 2016 champion, joined Poston with a 68.

Lucas Glover (2021 winner) and Jonathan Byrd (2007) each had 2-under 69s. Michael Kim (2018) and Dylan Frittelli (2019) posted even-par rounds. Johnson (2012) and Sean O’Hair (2005) shot 1-over and 3-over, respectively.

Sold out: The JDC has announced ground passes for Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Musician Darius Rucker is scheduled to perform around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, about 45 minutes after the conclusion of the third round. Country music star Blake Shelton will hold a 90-minute concert after the final round Sunday.

Concert ticket holders must enter the gate before 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.