JDC volunteer hits four-decade milestone

Volunteers are a big part of the John Deere Classic, which kicks off Thursday. Volunteers are already preparing for the tournament including Paula Burnett who has been doing this for 40 years now.

She moved away from the area in 2001, but continues to come back just for the tournament.

“Because I love it and I love the people,” Burnett said. “It’s a big giant family reunion and it’s just so fun to come back and see everyone and work for charity and it’s all good.”

She said she has no plans to stop volunteering and is ready to put it in her calendar for next year.