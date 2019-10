The John Deere Classic announced raising more than $13.8 million for charity on October 31, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Another successful year for the John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity program.

This year’s tournament helped raise a record $13,819,154 for 542 local and regional charities.

That’s an increase of 7.25 percent over last.

Today two lucky charities also received an extra $1,000.

They say these funds will go a long way.

Since it began in 1971, the John Deere Classic has raised more than $120 million for charity.