When Alex Smalley buried an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th Saturday afternoon to snatch the outright lead, his mother jumped several feet off the ground.

The John Deere Classic holds a dear place in the hearts of the Smalleys.

A Monday qualifier here in 2021, the 26-year-old is positioned for his first win on the PGA Tour.

On a day when the wind wreaked havoc for several players, Smalley blistered TPC Deere Run with a 9-under 62 and trails leader Brendon Todd by a stroke after three rounds.

“So this event has a special place in my heart because it kind of served as a stepping stone to (getting my PGA Tour card),” Smalley said. “So, yeah, any place where you can win it would be great, but it would be an extra cherry on top here.”

Maria Smalley travels with her son to every tournament. She calls it a family business.

“He calls me his mom-ager,” Maria said. “I do his business stuff, I do his stats. That’s what I’m doing when I’m texting all the time. It helps to keep me focused so my head is not racing.”

Maria caddied for her son in the four-spot qualifier at Oakwood Country Club two years ago. Once Smalley qualified for the JDC, his agent, Christopher Kosiba, contacted longtime looper Don Donatello around 6 o’clock that night.

Within an hour, Donatello was at the Orlando airport and arrived in Moline the next morning. They have been a match since.

“Probably one of the nicest kids and players I’ve ever worked for,” said Donatello, who also has been on the bag for Chris DiMarco, Adam Schnenk (another contender this week) and Will Gordon.

“I’ve been caddying out here for 25 years, I know how to get him to the finish line and do well. Mom has probably given some ideas because she knows her son better than I do, but I’m around him a lot. He’s just a great player, and it is a matter of time before people notice who Alex Smalley is.”

This is Smalley’s 62nd start on the PGA Tour. He’s 55th in the FedEx Cup standings, with three top-10s this season, and has made more than $2.2 million this season.

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and JDC were his launching points.

Before he earned his Tour card, he made four cuts on the Tour. Three of them came at those two tournaments.

Smalley came here as a tour member last year and tied for 16th. Now, he’s in the final group with Todd on Sunday with a chance for a two-year exemption and a trip to next year’s Masters.

“I feel like a veteran here,” Smalley said. “I’ve only had two years on tour, and this is my third year at this event, so it’s one of the few events where I feel like I know the course decently well.”

“I kind of like the vibe and the atmosphere of just kind of having a chill tournament.”

Smalley drove his opening tee shot into the fairway bunker. He made birdie.

His drive on the par-5 second landed in the native area. He stuffed an iron to 3 feet for an eagle.

He missed the fairway again at the par-4 fourth and managed to make another birdie.

“The next two he hit the fairway and got pars, so I started rooting for him to miss fairways,” Maria said.

Maria was not surprised her son darted up the leaderboard.

“He’s been getting better every week, working on the things that needed work and it’s starting to come together,” she said. “We were sitting at the dinner table (Friday night) watching and there were so many guys who shot 8-under. I looked at him and he said, ‘Yeah, I can do that.’ I said, ‘You can go 10-under.’”

He split the difference and posted 9-under without a bogey on his card.

“He just looked like he belonged (today),” Donatello said. “I think he’s getting more comfortable out here. You’ve got to realize he never played in front of anybody. He played mini-tours and next thing you know he’s got his card on the PGA Tour.

“So trying to learn how to play with crowds and people and having a real caddie, it is different. I believe we both trust each other and believe in each other and you can see that in how he is relaxed out there.”

A win Sunday would change his lease on life.

If it were to happen, you can expect a victory leap from mom.

“I don’t know how I’ll handle that,” Maria said. “I’ll be on edge all day long.”