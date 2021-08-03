John Deere Classic moves up a week in 2022

For the first time in its 50-year history, the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played two weeks before The Open Championship, June 27-July 3, as part of a larger strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

“We’re very excited that the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played two weeks before The Open Championship,” said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson. “The new date will give us the opportunity to attract players who otherwise might not have considered the John Deere Classic because they felt the need to travel to the United Kingdom the week before The Open. Now we have a chance to attract those players.”