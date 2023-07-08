Michael Thorbjornsen has an opportunity to make some history at the John Deere Classic on Sunday.

After a 2-over par 73 in the opening round, Thorbjornsen has rallied in emphatic fashion. The 21-year-old Stanford University product has played the last 36 holes in 13-under par and is tied for 16th place going into Sunday’s final round.

The Quad Cities tournament stop has never had an amateur finish in the top 10 in its 51-year history. Patrick Rodgers tied for 15th in 2013 at TPC Deere Run and Brad Schuchat was 21st at Crow Valley Country Club in 1971.

Thorbjornsen was fourth at the Travelers Championship a year ago, but he had missed the cut in his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

He had two double bogeys Thursday, but he has not dropped a shot since the par-3 12th in the opening round.

Gordon Sargent, ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Rankings, carded a third-round 69 and is tied for 47th place.

Sweet Georgia: Leader Brendon Todd, who will turn 38 later this month, has a chance to return to the winner’s circle for the first time in four years Sunday.

Todd won the 2014 AT&T Bryon Nelson Classic and then posted two wins in 2019 at the Bermuda Championship and World Wide Technology Championship.

With a win, Todd would become the eighth player from the University of Georgia with four or more wins on the PGA Tour. He’d join Bubba Watson (12), Chris Kirk (5), Chip Beck (4), Harris English (4), Russell Henley (4), Kevin Kisner (4), Billy Kratzert (4) and Tim Simpson (4).

Brian Harman, another former Georgia standout, won here in 2014.

“I know (Brian) got his first win here. Chris Kirk played awfully well here before, Russell Henley has come close,” Todd said. “I think we all play well at similar places, so it’s time to get it done.”

Hot putter: J.T. Poston started his third round with four straight birdies Saturday. The putter was a significant reason for that.

The defending champion made a 41-footer for birdie on the opening hole and then drained a 43-footer at the par-3 third for a two.

Poston made 181 feet, 8 inches of putts Saturday — more than 100 feet more than he did in Friday’s 4-under 67. For the week, Poston is fourth in the field in strokes gained putting at 5.825.

Numbers game: In the last quarter-century, the John Deere Classic has been the PGA Tour event to produce the most wins by players under the age of 25 — David Gossett (2001), Sean O’Hair (2005), Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015) and Bryson DeChambeau (2017).

None of the players in the top five on this year’s leaderboard are under 25.

Todd is the oldest at 37, followed by Adam Schenk (31), Denny McCarthy (30), Alex Smalley (26) and Peter Kuest (25).

Zach update: Zach Johnson, who made the cut on the number at 4-under, shot a 4-under 67 Saturday and is tied for 39th place heading into Sunday.

Johnson made five birdies — Nos. 5, 6, 14, 16 and 17. He had one bogey at the par-3 12th.

Making his 21st consecutive start here, it was Johnson’s 68th round of par or better at TPC Deere Run. He has not finished in the top 20 here since 2018.