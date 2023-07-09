Ludvig Aberg is quickly becoming a name to watch on the PGA Tour.

Just 41 days removed from hitting his last collegiate shot at Texas Tech University, the 23-year-old Swede earned his biggest payday on the Tour with a fourth-place finish Sunday afternoon at the John Deere Classic at 18-under par.

“I had a lot of fun with being close to the lead late on a Sunday,” Aberg said. “I think the next time that I’ll be in that same spot, it’s going to be a little bit easier.

“I felt like I handled it well today, and luckily I’ll be in that position a lot more in the future as well.”

The first player to get status on Tour through its PGA Tour University program, Aberg was in contention after the first two rounds before a third-round 71 slipped him back into the pack.

He rebounded in emphatic fashion.

Teeing off more than 2 1/2 hours before the final group, Aberg eagled the par-5 second and followed with birdies at the par-3 third and par-4 fourth. He made four more birdies on the back nine to finish with a bogey-free 63 and a check for $333,000.

“I felt like I didn’t really have anything to lose,” Aberg said. “The biggest difference today to the other days was my putter and just the efficiency around the greens.

“I’ve been playing pretty well the last couple of weeks, but I haven’t really put together four rounds. Luckily, I was able to finish well today and it ended up being a good tournament.”

In six starts this season on Tour, Aberg has made all six cuts and been in the top 25 four times.

Seeing immediate results has been important for his psyche, he said.

“It builds momentum, it builds confidence, and makes it a little bit easier going forward,” Aberg said.

Aberg will play in the Genesis Scottish Open next, with hopes of qualifying for The Open Championship at Hoylake the following week.

“The Open is one of the tournaments I grew up watching and in my mind is one of the bigger ones in the world,” Aberg said.

No Small experience: Alex Smalley played in the final group of a Tour event for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old held up well.

Smalley had only one hiccup in his round and posted a 67 to finish in a tie for second at 19-under par. It matched his best finish on Tour.

“I kind of knew going into today that it was going to be a learning experience whether it was good or bad,” Smalley said, “and it certainly was.

“I felt like I did a lot of really good things today. Just turned out I needed to shoot 7- or 8-under. It’s hard to be disappointed with a tie for second. Very happy.”

Brain fart: Brendon Todd went to the par-3 16th hole Sunday trailing Sepp Straka by just one shot. He had a 23-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, but the 37-year-old ran it by 6 feet.

“I just forgot (how quick that putt was),” Todd said. “I’ve had that putt before and ran it past. It’s just faster than it looks. I was kind of line-knocked knowing that I probably needed a birdie or two coming in, and so I just forgot how fast it was.”

To make it worse, Todd missed the 6-foot par putt that crippled his chances at a fourth Tour win.

“I thought I hit a good putt on the second one,” Todd said. “It didn’t break back, which I thought it would have.”

Just off the mark: Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen posted a final round 68 to finish in a tie for 17th. It was the second best result in tournament history for an amateur, only behind Patrick Rodgers’ 15th place finish in 2013.

Ironically, both golfers were products of Stanford University.

Notable finishes: Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field and the leader at the halfway point, shot a 68 Sunday and finished in a seven-way tie for sixth place at 16-under par. It was Young’s best finish of the calendar year in a stroke-play event. He was second at the WGC-Dell Match Technologies Match Play in late March. … 2021 champion Lucas Glover and 2022 champion J.T. Poston also finished in a tie for sixth at 16 under. Glover and Poston had matching 68s Sunday. … First-round leader Jonas Blixt tied for 17th at 14 under. … Illinois product Nick Hardy shot a Sunday 65 to finish 21st. … 2012 champion and Iowa native Zach Johnson recorded a 69 in the closing round and tied for 35th.