Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz was among those in the gallery following Zach Johnson on Friday afternoon at TPC Deere Run.

Johnson didn’t disappoint.

After shooting 1-over par Thursday, Johnson rebounded with a 5-under 66 to make the cut for the 15th consecutive time at the John Deere Classic.

Johnson was born in Iowa City, raised in Cedar Rapids and is an avid Hawkeye supporter.

“Having him come out here and some of his family and some other friends is special,” Johnson said. “They’re busy. I mean, very busy. I know I’m busy, and I think they’re busier than I am.

“I appreciate how they go about their work and what their program is all about. I think it’s indicative of what the State of Iowa is all about.”

Johnson said he felt more confident on the greens and his ball-striking was better Friday. He trails leader Cameron Young by nine shots going into the third round.

“Man, I could have shot really low today,” he said. “I missed so many putts and burned so many edges. Lipped out three or four times as well.

“Now my goal is to make a run this weekend and keep moving up the board, but yeah, there’s confidence that comes from a round like this.”

‘Emergency putting session’: Kevin Streelman had a difficult day on the greens Thursday at TPC Deere Run. His caddie noticed a flaw in his technique.

“We did a 7 p.m. emergency putting green session (Thursday),” Streelman said. “We just kind of changed my head position a little bit.

“I was tilting and backing out of the putts a little bit. So just getting my head center more on my body, and it just allowed me to turn a little cleaner.”

Streelman saw results about 12 hours later.

After a first-round 71, Streelman fired a bogey-free 63 Friday to vault into the mix at the midway point. The 44-year-old from the Chicagoland area needed just 26 putts in his second round.

Streelman has had three top-10 finishes in his previous 10 appearances here.

Traveling with his wife and two children, both under the age of 10, Streelman said this is always an enjoyable Tour stop close to his homeland.

“My daughter has talked about coming back to Moline for the Whitey’s Ice Cream the last six months,” he said. “They’ve got a good card store here. Me and my son collect baseball cards, so we’re going to the card store this afternoon.”

Amateur hour: Two amateurs survived the 36-hole cut in Michael Thorbjornsen and Gordon Sargent.

Thorbjornsen, 21, went from shooting a 2-over par 73 Thursday to matching the low round of Friday with an 8-under 63. It is the first made cut for Thorbjornsen this season and second on the PGA Tour after finishing fourth at the Travelers Championship a year ago.

Sargent, 20, and the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Champion for Vanderbilt, shot 70 and 67 to reach the weekend. The world’s top-ranked amateur made the cut at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles last month with a 39th-place finish.

It is the third time two amateurs have made the weekend in the same JDC, joining Philip Francis and Jamie Lovemark in 2008 and Maverick McNealy and Nick Hardy in 2017.

Scotland bound? Besides a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a $1,332,000 check, the winner of this week’s JDC also gets a spot into next week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

The Scottish Open is holding a sponsor exemption for the winner of the JDC if he is not already exempt for the event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

William Mouw, three shots off the lead, is the highest player on the leaderboard not already exempt for the event.

Heading home: The 36-hole cut came at 4-under par. Among the former JDC champions to miss the cut were Ryan Moore (-3), Michael Kim (-2), Dylan Frittelli (E), Jonathan Byrd (+2) and Sean O’Hair (+7).

Illinois natives D.A. Points (-2) and Tommy Kuhl (-1) also won’t play the weekend.

Later tee times: With a chance of thunderstorms forecasted for Saturday morning, the PGA Tour has pushed tee times back for the third round.

Players will play in threesomes and go off the first and 10th tees between 9:45 a.m. and noon. The third round should still conclude by 5 p.m.