PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC AT A GLANCE

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.332 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS via Local 4 WHBF).

Defending champion: J.T. Poston.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: Cameron Young at No. 19 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is at No. 49 in the FedEx Cup with six weeks left before the end of the regular season. … Rickie Fowler moved into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup with his win in Detroit. He is not playing the John Deere Classic. There are six players from the top 50 in the world in the field. Most are preparing for two weeks in the U.K. with the Scottish Open and the British Open. … The John Deere is turning into a college showcase, with exemptions awarded to Gordon Sargent, Michael Thorbjornsen, William Mouw and Tommy Kuhl. … The winning margin has been two shots or more the last four times at the John Deere Classic. … Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is in the field as this effectively is a home event for the Iowa native. … The tournament dates to 1971 with Deane Beman winning the first two years. He later became PGA Tour commissioner. … Peter Kuest tied for fourth last week as a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage, a result that got him into the field at the John Deere Classic.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship.