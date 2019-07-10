Zach Johnson hoping to recapture some magic at John Deere Classic

2012 champion out of top 100 in world golf rankings for first time in 15 years

Everyone’s favorite Iowan Zach Johnson is back at TPC Deere Run for another year. Johnson is playing the JDC for the 18th time and looking for his second victory, but his current form on the course has left a lot to be desired.

“Every aspect of my game, I think, is in a position to flourish,” said Johnson, the 2012 John Deere Classic Champion. “At some point, they’re all going to mesh and something is going to happen, just because I know it has and it will. That’s encouraging. The frustrating thing is that everything is working and it hasn’t shown up yet.”

And while the 43-year-old’s confidence isn’t waivering, Johnson’s poor play pushed him out of the top 100 in the world golf rankings for the first time in 15 years.

“Every time I’ve kind of been in a position where I’ve had to step up, at some point it’s happened, and I don’t know why that won’t happen again.” Johnson said. “There’s been a lot of frustration for me in the 2019 season because of the work I’ve put in and not seeing the results. I hope it happens soon on my scorecard.”

He also hasn’t won a tournament since the 2015 Open Championship — a span of 94 tour events.

“If there has been any changes, it’s been me looking in the mirror and saying, ‘What are you doing? You still know how to play this game, so let’s get back to the basics,” Johnson said.

TPC Deere Run provides a good place for that. Johnson won the 2012 John Deere Classic and has seven top-5 finishes in the past decade.

“I love everything about this week, this tournament, this golf course, the people,” Johnson said. “And I love the progression of my game right now. I love everything I’ve done with my coaches and what we’ve done from a technical standpoint, but then also from sort of a mental standpoint too.”

Even with all the good vibes, Johnson conceeds that his best might not be good enough this week with the plethora of young talent at the JDC.

“The realist in me understands that there’s probably things that, regardless of how good I’m swinging it, how good I’m hitting it, how good I’m hitting it down my line, age can be a factor there, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse,” Johnson said. “Just not going to happen.”

All-in-all Zach seems very positive about his game coming into this week. But this tournament and the entire tour has skewed toward younger winners in recent years. We’ll see if Johnson can change that.

