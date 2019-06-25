Jordan Spieth still considering John Deere Classic

Two-time champion hasn't ruled out tournament at TPC Deere Run before the British Open

There’s only one tournament Jordan Spieth would consider playing before this year’s British Open: the John Deere Classic.

“I’m not sure yet,” Spieth told Nine Network of Australia’s Wide World of Sports. “I may or may not play the John Deere.”

Spieth won the PGA Tournament at TPC Deere Run in 2013 and 2015.

“I’m kind of up in in the air right now,” Spieth said. “I’ll get some time off here. I don’t know how much yet, but (I will) get away from the game and then try to finish the year strong.”

Spieth hasn’t played in Silvis since his second win. There was speculation after he withdrew from the Olympics in 2016 that he might return to the JDC.

Spieth nixed that idea less than 24 hours later, saying he didn’t think it would be appropriate to be playing in another tournament while the Olympics was going on.

Adding Spieth to the field would be a huge boost for this year’s tournament.