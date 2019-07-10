Keeping cool as JDC action and temperatures are about to heat up

The John Deere Classic hosted the Pro-Am Wednesday at TPC Deere Run.

It means tournament action tees off tomorrow.

For their efforts, volunteers were treated to a special lunch today.

We spoke to two people who’ve been volunteering at the tournament a combined 15 years.

They do everything from carting lunch over to other volunteers, to calling shots on the radio.

They tell Local 4, the summer heat isn’t just something the players have to navigate all week, but the volunteers also.

“[You can] find some shade or head on over to the volunteer tent which is air conditioned if you need a break or something like that,” says volunteers Dan Ross and Monica Clark. “There’s always plenty of water or refreshments for the volunteers also so they don’t so they don’t get to hot on the field.”

The John Deere Classic officially begins Thursday morning.