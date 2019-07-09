Live updates from the John Deere Classic

Defending John Deere Classic champion Michael Kim getting some work on the range Tuesday morning.

The Local 4 team is combing the fairways, bringing you all of the great stories from TPC Deere Run.

We’re compiling all of the John Deere Classic links, tweets and more below.

A live JDC leaderboard will appear on this page once the tournament gets under way on Thursday. Here are the names that will be populating it as of Friday.

Defending @JDCLASSIC champion Michael Kim getting some work on the range this morning. #JDC19 pic.twitter.com/xyFHcH4kR4 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) July 9, 2019

Awesome to be back in Quad Cities, Iowa for the @JDCLASSIC. Lived here from age 1 to 12 and this place is special. Extremely well supported tournament from the wonderful Quad Citians. pic.twitter.com/8sh5x50x0V — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) July 9, 2019

.@ZachJohnsonPGA's last 40 rounds @JDClassic:

67

70

67

65

68

71

71

65

65

66

68

66

64

69

67

63

68

67

66

64

65

66

65

68

65

67

69

66

68

69

69

67

66

64

68

69

69

70

67

64#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/aFISyst6Pi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2019

Links from the links

Monday

+ What’s new at the John Deere Classic in 2019? Tahera Rahman gives you the tour, from security to chalets.

+ For the past seven years, Calloway has teamed up with the Birdies for the Brave initiative to help out wounded service members. On Monday, their Warrior Club Fitting program came to TPC Deere Run for the first time, providing more than just a new set of sticks to a couple Purple Heart recipients. Adam Rossow has that story.

+ It’s an annual tradition: John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson and Jay Kidwell go head-to-head in a Go 4 It challenge. Who will emerge victorious this year? Find out here.

+ During this classic, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is looking at all the work on the grounds as a way to help introduce and gain interest in their new turf and landscaping programs. Shawn Loging has more.

+ PGATour.com released its John Deere Classic power rankings, with 3M Open champ Matthew Wolff topping the list. I normally go with 2012 winner and “fifth major” proponent Zach Johnson as my pick to click every year, but for some reason I’m feeling this is Charles Howell III‘s year to buck the JDC trends and make the magic happen. Granted, my prediction record not based on vintage video games is spotty.

+ Here are some of the other highlights:

Calloway & @BirdiesForBrave

teamed up for the Warrior Club Fitting @TPCDeereRun for the first time, equipping two #USArmy veterans w/ some new sticks.



Another story you'll see only @Local4NewsWHBF. #JDC19 pic.twitter.com/Kj6kZ6qDJ1 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) July 9, 2019

Another year another win for @clairp53 , was there ever any doubt???

SEE IT: https://t.co/OW48P1iBJs — Jay Kidwell (@jaykidwellwhbf) July 9, 2019

First look at the #JDC19 forecast for the week @TPCDeereRun.

Heat builds after Day 1, which could see higher-than-usual scoring because of the NW wind. pic.twitter.com/P2cJrOECBl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) July 8, 2019

Another new experience🏌🏽‍♀️Major shoutout to Pat Eikenberry for taking me around the course today! @TPCDeereRun @JohnDeere #JDC19 pic.twitter.com/199HvM9uF3 — Tahera Rahman (@TaheraTV) July 8, 2019

Per @RobBoltonGolf, Kevin Na has withdrawn from the John Deere Classic due to a neck injury.

Charles Howell III, at No. 55, is now the highest-ranked player in the #JDC19 field. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) July 8, 2019

Follow Local 4 News’ award-winning John Deere Classic coverage all week long on television and online.