Lucas Glover wins 2021 John Deere Classic

Lucas Glover is your 2021 John Deere Classic Champion. Glover ended a 10 year drought without a PGA tour win, on Sunday he shot a score of 64 including 4 straight birdies on the back 9. Lucas finished the day with a winning score of -19.

“After 14 I knew it was getting crunch time. I wanted to keep pushing. Too many birdies, too many great players behind me, and scores were just going low. Just tried to push. Wanted to get it to 20. Push, push, push, and I think that kept me from getting complacent, kept me from getting too nervy, because I knew it was going to take a bunch more under par,” said 2021 John Deere Classic Champion Lucas Glover.

The last time Glover won was the Wells Fargo Championship May 8th 2011 but Lucas has never lost belief in himself.

“I think any time you win it’s gratifying. I’m also not one to think that — I’ve always been a big believer in there’s nothing guaranteed in this game. It can be easy one day and be really, really, really hard the next. Yeah, it’s been a difficult 10 years, but I never lost my faith, never lost my drive, never lost the self-belief. Yeah, it’s a great feeling,” Glover said.

Glovers first John Deere Classic was in 2002 when he was fresh out of college and Lucas hasn’t forgotten how good the Quad Cities has been to him.

“But just arriving here and being here, there’s a sense of comfort. I’ve always liked it here. I’ve always liked the people. They’re always so gracious and treat us so well, and the volunteers and tournament staff — just everybody, the whole town, the whole Quad Cities, is just so supportive of this event and so happy we’re here and so involved. It’s just comforting. They’re pulling for you no matter if you’re in the first group or the last group. It’s just cool. They do a great job with the event, supporting it. It’s an awesome event,” said Glover.

Glover looks for to coming back to the John Deere Classic in years to come but for right now he has to catch a flight to the British Open.