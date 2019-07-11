Matthew Wolff rolls to TPC Deere Run after winning his first PGA Tour event

A couple weeks ago you wouldn’t have thought twice about seeing Matthew Wolff’s name on the John Deere field list.

But now he’s a PGA Tour champion, bringing momentum into his first John Deere Classic.

Just a month after receiving his JDC sponsor exemption, Wolff no longer needs it following his first PGA Tour win at last week’s 3M Open. Now, the 20-year old comes to TPC Deere Run looking for win number 2 in just his 4th professional start.

It’s a moment Wolff will never forget: An eagle putt on 18 for the win in Minnesota.

“I still don’t know if it’s settled in really,” Wolff said. “It’s been pretty unreal the last few days have been summed up as not a lot of sleep and a lot of moving parts and everything. But yeah, I’m really thankful for the ability to play on the PGA Tour, and now that I’ve gotten my card, it’s a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

At 20 years old, Wolff became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth won the 2013 JDC at age 19.

“Seeing a young guy win out there was really awesome,” Wolff said. “You see a lot more of that now. But I think he’s really one to start that. Now you see all these young guys winning week in and week out, and it gives you a lot of belief and a lot of confidence that you can do the same thing.”

The reigning NCAA Champion will be joined by lifelong friend Collin Morikawa and college teammate Viktor Hovland, providing a sense of familiarity when everything else is brand new.

“Knowing that our games translate really well to the pros and so many people have belief in us to play well,” Wolff said. “That gives me a lot of confidence seeing — because sometimes you feel like coming off last week, I feel I have a lot of confidence, but knowing that other people see that, as well, and have belief in you just gives you more confidence, and I’m really happy to see Viktor and Collin playing well,”

Wolff tees off his first John Deere Classic at 7:40 Thursday morning. He’ll be paired with Charles Howell and Kevin Tway.