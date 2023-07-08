Just west of Geneseo, tucked in the woods, there is a 20-acre property that has become home for six players the past two years of John Deere Classic week.

Denny McCarthy, Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Greyson Sigg and Patton Kizzire have played cards, board games and done several outdoor activities at the home to pass time during the evenings hours this week.

There could be some interesting banter at the house Saturday night as five of them are in the hunt to hoist the bronze buck trophy Sunday afternoon at TPC Deere Run.

McCarthy, Kirk, Poston, Straka and Sigg are within four shots of Brendon Todd’s lead after 54 holes. Interestingly, Todd stayed in that Airbnb a year ago, but opted out this year with his family in town for the tournament.

“I didn’t want to put them through the debauchery of the house,” Todd said, “so we got a hotel in Moline. It’s been a great week so far, and it’s pretty cool how well that house is playing.”

There is a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

Propelled by a 45-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th, Todd fired a third-round 66 and is at 16-under par. He is one shot clear of Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk and McCarthy.

Peter Kuest, fourth at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, is two strokes back. There are eight players three shots off the lead, including the past two JDC champions in Lucas Glover and Poston, along with first-round leader Jonas Blixt and second-round leader Cameron Young.

Kirk also is in that group at 13-under while Straka and Sigg are at 12-under.

There are 21 players within five shots of Todd’s lead.

“In a sense, it’s not up to me if I win,” Schenk said. “I will go out and play the best I can. If someone shoots another 62, they’ll probably win. If I shoot 62, then I’ll probably win.”

Todd has three victories to his credit, but Smalley, McCarthy, Schenk and Kuest are each seeking their first PGA Tour win. The JDC has produced 24 first-time Tour winners, with Dylan Frittelli the last in 2019.

McCarthy and Schenk, in particular, have been agonizingly close. McCarthy lost in a playoff at The Memorial earlier this season. Schenk has been runner-up twice this season at the Valspar Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

“I’m playing a lot of good golf, and I keep putting myself in this spot,” McCarthy said. “It’s not easy to win golf tournaments. A lot of the top guys out here make it look really easy, but it’s really not.

“You have to have a lot of things go your way on top of playing really good golf. It just hasn’t quite matched up for me yet, but I know it’s coming.”

Schenk played the first 47 holes of the tournament bogey-free before dropping a shot at the par-3 12th. He rebounded with birdies at the 16th and 17th holes to get into the penultimate pairing with McCarthy.

“Those last two birdies are huge because now I have a lot better chance (Sunday),” Schenk said.

Smalley matched Blixt’s first-round 62 for the lowest round of the tournament. The former Duke University standout made seven birdies and an eagle to vault 28 places on the leaderboard.

After opening with a pair of 67s, Kuest turned in a bogey-free 65 to get in the mix.

“If I shoot 6-under again, hopefully it gets it done,” Kuest said. “If not, oh well. But, you know, there’s a 62 out there.”

Kuest already has secured special temporary membership status for the remainder of the year. A win would give him his tour card and a two-year exemption.

“We came here this week to win a golf tournament,” Kuest said. “We weren’t worried about locking up special temporary membership.

“We knew if we played well, that would take care of itself. So we are just focused on winning a golf tournament and playing well.”

Blixt surged back into contention with a third-round 65.

Young, meanwhile, was just a stroke off the lead until he dumped his fairway bunker shot on the par-4 18th into the water. He suffered a double-bogey and is three back.

Glover, Frittelli and Bryson DeChambeau came from multiple shots back on Sunday to win here in the past six years.

“You’re going to have to shoot a really good round tomorrow because a lot of guys are in it,” McCarthy said.

And a lot of them are residing in the same house.

“Once you leave the golf course to go back to the house, everyone is there, and you just kind of jump into whatever game they’re playing at the time,” McCarthy said. “So it’s been a fun week.”

It could turn out to be a life-changing week for one of them late Sunday afternoon.