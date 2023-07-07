Peter Kuest was somewhat late to the game of golf. Baseball and soccer were his primary interests through elementary and middle school.

Even midway through high school, Kuest was not strongly passionate about one thing. The turning point came before his junior year.

His father, Peter Sr., who was a painting contractor for nearly 40 years, laid out some painter’s clothes on Kuest’s bed with a note that said, “Go all-in on something or you can come work for me.”

That tough love was the nudge Kuest needed to fully immerse himself into golf.

Despite some turbulent times in his personal and professional life the past 19 months, the 25-year-old is playing some of the best golf of his career.

After Monday-qualifying into last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Kuest finished in a tie for fourth at 21-under par and earned an automatic spot into this week’s John Deere Classic.

Kuest has made the most of the opportunity again, shooting back-to-back rounds of 4-under 67 at TPC Deere Run to launch himself into contention and securing PGA Tour Special Temporary Membership.

“We’re in a good spot for the weekend, so we’ll go make some noise,” said Kuest, who trails leader Cameron Young by five strokes.

The former Brigham Young University golfer refused to think too much about the big picture following his round Friday.

“Not really because at the end of the day, it’s just golf,” he said. “We’re just trying to play our best and go from there.”

Not heavily recruited out of high school, Kuest has learned perspective after what he’s endured since November 2021.

While in Savannah, Ga., for the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, Kuest’s father suffered a heart attack and died two days later at age 61.

Kuest’s younger brother, Kyle, has taken over the painting business in Fresno, Calif.

“The last year, even this year, has been really tough,” said Kuest, who resides in Utah. “Having the little bit of success I have had, I wish I could call him and talk to him. I can’t. He was the backbone of our family.

“I’m super proud of my brother because he gets up at 5 a.m. and works every day. (I) just hit a white ball around a field, so I’m grateful to be in the position I am right now.”

Kuest was diagnosed with alopecia last fall, a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Believed to be triggered by the stress of his father’s passing, Kuest saw his hair thin, started to lose his eyebrows and dropped a considerable amount of weight.

Obstacles aside, Kuest has not been deterred. He is starting to reap the benefits of his patience and perseverance on the golf course.

“A lot of my inspiration around athletics and competing comes from my dad,” Kuest said. “When we were young, even when we’d go fishing, it’d be competitive. Who could catch the biggest fish? Skiing, who could get down the hill the fastest?”

He uses that competitiveness to push him on the golf course.

“I love the game,” Kuest said. “I love going out and hitting different shots and making practice fun and as hard as I can. I’m one to give myself the worst lies I can and see if I can get up and down. The process is really fun to me.”

Kuest has made 11 birdies and two eagles in the first two rounds.

“I kind of scrapped it around yesterday and ended up at 4-under,” he said. “Today, I played a little better, but a little sloppy coming in.”

Before the past two weeks, Kuest was a conditional Korn Ferry Tour member. Now, he has his eyes on bigger goals — possibly chasing a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs later this summer.

“That would be pretty sweet,” Kuest said. “I try not to think about it too much. I’ve put a lot of work into my game, so it’s nice to see the work pay off.”

Asked what Peter Sr. would think of him securing temporary membership on the PGA Tour, Kuest reflected back to his father’s blue-collar approach.

“He’d be happy, but he’d also say we haven’t won yet,” Kuest said. “I’ve got to go out and win.”