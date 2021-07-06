Photos: John Deere Classic winners John Deere Classic Posted: Jul 6, 2021 / 02:01 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 6, 2021 / 02:01 PM CDT 2015 CHAMPION: Jordan Spieth gives a speech after winning the John Deere Classic during the final round of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 12, 2015 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Take a look back in time to see the winners of the John Deere Classic: 1999 CHAMPION: J.L. Lewis hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on July 9, 2005 at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)2000 CHAMPION: Michael Clark II during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois on July 13, 2006. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2001 CHAMPION: David Gossett holds the trophy after winning the 2001 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/Allsport2002 CHAMPION: J.P. Hayes hits out of the sand onto the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic July 16, 2006 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)2003 CHAMPION: Vijay Singh tees off during final round play July 11, 2004 at the PGA Tour John Deere Classic. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)2004 CHAMPION: Mark Hensby holds the winner’s trophy after final round play July 11, 2004 at the PGA Tour John Deere Classic. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)2005 CHAMPION: Sean O’Hair holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Championship held at the TPC at Deere Run on Sunday, July10, 2005. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)2006 CHAMPION: John Senden of Australia hits hois second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 13, 2012 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2007 CHAMPION: Jonathan Byrd holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run July 15, 2007 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)2008 CHAMPION: Kenny Perry reacts after winning the 2008 John Deere Classic at TPC at Deere Run on the first sudden death playoff hole on Sunday, July 13, 2008 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)2009 CHAMPION: Steve Stricker of the USA holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run held on July 12, 2009 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2010 CHAMPION: Steve Stricker holds the winner’s trophy followng the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 11, 2010 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)2011 CHAMPION: Steve Stricker celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th green as he wins the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 10, 2011 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2012 CHAMPION: Zach Johnson holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden death playoff after the final round of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 15, 2012 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2013 CHAMPION: Jordan Spieth holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 14, 2013 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2014 CHAMPION: Brian Harman holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 13, 2014 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)2015 CHAMPION: Jordan Spieth gives a speech after winning the John Deere Classic during the final round of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run on July 12, 2015 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2016 CHAMPION: Ryan Moore speaks after winning the John Deere Classic during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on August 14, 2016 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)2017 CHAMPION: Bryson DeChambeau poses with the championship trophy following the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 16, 2017 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)2018 CHAMPION: (l-R) Michael Kim celebrates with his caddie Andrew Guderson on the 18th green after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 15, 2018 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)2019 CHAMPION: Dylan Frittelli of South Africa celebrates with the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 14, 2019 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)