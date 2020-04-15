Report: John Deere Classic keeps spot on revised PGA Tour schedule

Some gorgeous lighting as the 5 o’clock hour approached on July 11, 2019 at the John Deere Classic in Silvis. (Adam Rossow, OurQuadCities.com)

The PGA Tour plans to resume its season June 11, and the John Deere Classic will keep its spot on the revised PGA Tour schedule, according to a report by Golf Digest.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth will tee off the delayed 2020 season from June 11-14, according to the plan.

The John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis will stay put on July 9-12.

The report also says tournaments would feature fields ranging from 144 to 156 players “in an effort to make up for lost playing opportunities.”

Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell spoke to JDC Tournament Director Clair Peterson about the possibilities last week after the 2020 British Open was canceled.

The other majors were rescheduled for later in the year.

Read the Golf Digest report for the full schedule that they expect to be announced this week.