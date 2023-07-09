Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic on Sunday by two shots over Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley.

Straka, who started the 18th hole with a comfortable lead and a chance at a rare 59, hit water on his second shot and double-bogeyed the final hole. That opened the door for Todd, Smalley and others, but Straka’s 21-under held up.

Adam Schenk, who finished three shots back, said Saturday: “If someone shoots another 62, they’ll probably win. If I shoot 62, then I’ll probably win.”

Straka shot exactly that, even with that double on 18. It is his second PGA Tour win after winning the Honda Classic last year.

“On this course there are so many birdies out there, you just need to keep your foot on the gas,”

Straka told Local 4.

He’s the first winner at TPC Deere Run to have a round over par. He posted 73-63-65-62.

