Tournament Director Clair Peterson on the cancellation of the John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic

Well the 2020 John Deere Classic won’t happen this year. Tournament Director Clair Peterson said a lot went into this decision, here he is with more.

“In the state of Illinois you can’t have more than 50 people through the summer, so that’s a big issue. We’re on a property here that has small club house, small parking lots, pretty tough to succeed in addressing all though things that the PGA tour are going to expect for players.”

For the first time in the 50 years history of the tournament there will be no golf this year.

Event organizers did everything they could to make the tournament happen this year, but in the end the organizers along with sponsors and the PGA Tour knew it was the right decision to cancel the event.

“In all these discussions all three voices were heard respectfully, and this has been a collaborative decision.”

One that will come with a coast.

“Financially we’re going to loose money in any scenario. Once we loose our Pro-Am, our hospitality sponsors.”

But it’s not all bad news, as Birdies for Charity is still a go.

“Already having kicked-off in April with a few minor adjustments, charities taking a little more responsibility as far as printing pledge forms, but we’ve already had an unbelievable amount of pledging. Anyone that has pledge a penny for birdies it’s going to automatically convert into a twenty dollar donations.”

So now that the JDC isn’t happening this year, Tournament Director Clair Peterson is looking to 2021 and wants the fans to know that the John Deere Classic will be back better than ever.

“I just don’t want people to agonize over this anymore than they have to, it’s not a happy announcement, but it’s one that we’ll be alright.”

