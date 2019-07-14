Veterans in the title mix after third round of the JDC

Recently the John Deere Classic has been a hotbed for young talent. But after round three there are plenty of veterans atop the leaderboard.

Four players 36 years of age or older are now nipping at the heels of co-leaders Andrew Landry and Cameron Tringale, including former JDC champ Ryan Moore.

” You know it’s a place I always enjoy and I’m very comfortable with the golf course and I’ve had pretty solid success here over the years with good, solid finishes and it’s nice to go to a golf course that you feel good on and you like the tee shots and you’ve had that success,” said Moore who enters the final round at -14.

“I don’t look at them and say man these guys are so much younger than me,” added Bill Haas who’s -15 through three rounds. “They are, 21 years old, 16 years younger than me. There’s a lot that goes on in 16 years, but at the same time you’ve seen a lot of guys compete at a very high level for a long time. My body feels pretty good. It doesn’t feel like I’m 21 anymore, but at the same time, I’m hoping I have at least 10 more years in me or more to play this game.”

Nick Watney, currently at 14-under, added “I’m real happy with where my mechanics are and my physical game is good. What it all boils down to is playing each individual shot. I can’t do anything, even if I were to birdie the first three, you’ve still got a long way to go. I’m just going to hang in there and do what I do and see if I’ve got a chance.”

