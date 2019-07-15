Walking for a cause at the Classic

Breaking News
A golf super fan with cerebral palsy continues to make a difference with every step he takes.

D.J. Gregory walks every hole of every PGA tournament while trailing a golf pro.

That was no different at the John Deere Classic.

Gregory teamed up with the PGA Tour about a decade ago to raise money for his foundation — Walking for Kids — and since then he hasn’t missed one event.

For this year’s JDC, he followed Zach Johnson.

Johnson sets the pace Gregory twice a year — once for the Masters and then the JDC.

Johnson tells Local 4 News, Gregory uses his disability to raise awareness and inspire others.

