Whether it’s on a court or a course, you can count on Caitlin Clark to be cool under pressure.

The Hawkeyes basketball star split the fairway on the first hole at TPC Deere Run to kick off her round at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

Clark is playing with Ludvig Aberg and Zach Johnson on Wednesday. She’ll speak to the media around 1:30 p.m. and then help with the kids clinic this afternoon.

What pressure? Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark splits the fairway in front of hundreds of spectators at the first hole in pro am at the JDC. pic.twitter.com/xa8B3FHPYm — Matt Coss (@mattcoss78) July 5, 2023

