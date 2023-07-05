Whether it’s on a court or a course, you can count on Caitlin Clark to be cool under pressure.
The Hawkeyes basketball star split the fairway on the first hole at TPC Deere Run to kick off her round at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.
Clark is playing with Ludvig Aberg and Zach Johnson on Wednesday. She’ll speak to the media around 1:30 p.m. and then help with the kids clinic this afternoon.
Click here or watch the video below:
4 MORE
- Ludvig Aberg eyes a big breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Tommy Kuhl to make PGA debut at the JDC
- Clark relishing ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ …
- 2016 JDC Champion Ryan Moore excited to be back