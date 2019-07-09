What’s new at the JDC in 2019

The 49th year of the John Deere Classic brings some familiar sights and activities — and some new ones, too.

Changes are coming to TPC Deere Run, starting from the moment you walk in.

“The PGA Tour have put in place measures similar to other sports leagues across the country with new walk-through magnotometers at our points of entry,” said Andrew Lehman, assistant tournament director.

Lehman hopes the machines will get fans through the line quicker than previous years.

“We’re now not hand-wanding head to toe, front and back, now it’s one scanner and it’s either going to beep, and we pull folks off to do a second security check or if they’re good to go, they get to go right through,” Lehman said.

Once you’re in, this seating area offers the most comprehensive view of the course..

One of the unique things about the new chalets on the 17th green is that you can see four holes from one spot.

“The change allowed us to go a little bit higher for a vantage point as well as a little bit closer to the green,” Lehman said.

The John Deere Family Zone also sports new technology, like a farm simulator.

“You can drive around a farm using one of our John Deere gators,” said Jessica Holmes, Tours & Events manager. “You can harvest a field and you can plant a field.”

And the Stomp ‘n Spray.

“It’s kind of like a Dance, Dance, Revolution but you watch the screen and you get to stomp and spray the weed out,” Holmes said.

It’s a way to engage spectators of all ages.

“A showcase for those older teens as well and honestly, adults can hop on any of these and have a lot of fun,” Holmes said. “We get to play them before we set up and we have a really good time.”

But don’t worry, you can still find fan favorites, like Plinko.

“We have adults fighting to get in there, they just love it.”

This year’s military venue also offers food and drink this year for veterans and active duty military.