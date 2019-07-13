Zach Johnson makes the cut, feels he can still ‘move up the board’ at JDC

Zach Johnson didn’t have the best start to the John Deere Classic, sitting at 1-over par coming into the second round. But he responded with a solid performance Friday and will be competing throughout the weekend.

Zach Johnson’s performance in Round 2 was more of what fans are accustomed to seeing here at the John Deere Classic. A 4-under 67 putting him right at the cut line extending his run.

“I feel like for the most part, with the exception of probably 8, I’m hitting my line with my putter,” Johnson said. “I mean I hit a lot of putts today that didn’t go in, but I actually made quite few, too. So that would be a distinct positive. I’m going to struggle to find some others after that. It’s better now than it was yesterday. There are some things that feel better. There’s certainly some feelings that I think if I can make the weekend I can capitalize with and move up the board, but it’s going to be close. I mean I hit some good shots today that didn’t pan out either. So I mean in that regard I can’t be too upset. For the most part there was solid shots, there was plenty of opporuntity there for a lower number. I just didn’t do it.”

This makes it 12 straight years Johnson has made the cut at the JDC. He’s finished in the top 20 eight times during that stretch.