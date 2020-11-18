Keep Calm & Carry Out

Help support local businesses! Below you’ll find a list of businesses around the QC that remain open for you and your family to grab some food.

DISCLAIMER: Indoor dining is subject to changing state mandates which may include limited capacity, social distancing and mask wearing.

Jeffie’z

1401 W 7th St, Davenport, IA | 563-200-4883

Wednesday–Saturday | 11 to 3

Indoor & Take Out

Gypsy Highway

2606 W Locust St Davenport |  573-232-8890

Tuesday-Thursday | 11:30-9

Friday & Saturday | 11:30-10

Sunday | 11:30-8

Outdoor Dining, Carry Out, & Delivery

El Pueblo Mexican Grill

724 1st Avenue, Silvis IL |

309-755-6391

Monday-Saturday | 11:00 -7:30

Take Out, & GrubHub

Maid-Rite


2402 E. 53rd St., Davenport

3708 Division, Davenport

689 42 East Moline

205 W 1st Avenue, Milan

2036 16th St., Moline

563-424-1450

Monday-Sunday | 8-8

Indoor (IA only), Pick Up & Take Out

La Canasta Bakery & La Michoacana Ice Cream

917 1st  Avenue, Silvis IL |

309-912-7411

Monday – Thursday | 6-9  

Friday – Sunday | 6-10

Takeout 

What BBQ & Bar


106 S Cody Rd., Leclaire IA |

563-729-1136

Wednesday—Sunday | 11-7 

Takeout

Pegasus Coffee Bar

117 S State Street, Geneseo, IL |

309-944-2359

Monday – Saturday | 9 – 5

Sunday | 12-4

Takeout & Curbside

Nativo