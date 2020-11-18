Keep Calm & Carry Out

Help support local businesses! Below you’ll find a list of businesses around the QC that remain open for you and your family to grab some food.
DISCLAIMER: Indoor dining is subject to changing state mandates which may include limited capacity, social distancing and mask wearing.
1401 W 7th St, Davenport, IA | 563-200-4883
Wednesday–Saturday | 11 to 3
Indoor & Take Out
2606 W Locust St Davenport | 573-232-8890
Tuesday-Thursday | 11:30-9
Friday & Saturday | 11:30-10
Sunday | 11:30-8
Outdoor Dining, Carry Out, & Delivery
724 1st Avenue, Silvis IL |
Monday-Saturday | 11:00 -7:30
Take Out, & GrubHub
2402 E. 53rd St., Davenport
3708 Division, Davenport
689 42 East Moline
205 W 1st Avenue, Milan
2036 16th St., Moline
Monday-Sunday | 8-8
Indoor (IA only), Pick Up & Take Out
La Canasta Bakery & La Michoacana Ice Cream
917 1st Avenue, Silvis IL |
Monday – Thursday | 6-9
Friday – Sunday | 6-10
Takeout
106 S Cody Rd., Leclaire IA |
Wednesday—Sunday | 11-7
Takeout
117 S State Street, Geneseo, IL |
Monday – Saturday | 9 – 5
Sunday | 12-4
Takeout & Curbside