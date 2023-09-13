For the third consecutive year, UnityPoint Health has been named one of the best employers in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin by Forbes, a news release says.

In compiling its 2023 list of “America’s Best Employers by State,” Forbes surveyed more than

70,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees in each state and the District of

Columbia. Workers were asked to rate their employer overall and in categories such as work

environment, compensation, diversity, opportunities for career advancement and pride in the

company’s services.

UnityPoint Health was one of 276 hospitals and health systems nationwide included in this

year’s list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a great employer for the third consecutive year,” said

UnityPoint Health President Scott Kizer. “Our culture, our amazing people and our values are

what truly make us unique and make UnityPoint Health a place where people want to work.”

UnityPoint Health continues to receive high marks as an employer in all three states of its

footprint. In addition to being included on the Forbes ‘best employers’ list the last three years,

UnityPoint Health also was named one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” by

Becker’s Hospital Review in 2023 and 2022. The Becker’s list highlights hospitals, health

systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee

engagement and professional growth.

The workplace recognitions highlight UnityPoint Health’s continued focus on advancing talent

and culture and continuing to invest in team member empowerment, leadership effectiveness,

diversity, equity and inclusion, team member well-being and Total Rewards benefits. For more information, visit here.



