Public Notice | KLJB

On April 8, 2020, Marshall Broadcasting Group, Inc., as Debtor-In-Possession, licensee of KLJB, 566 MHz, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to assign the license for KLJB to Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

The attributable officers, directors, and other interest holders in Marshall Broadcasting Group, Inc., as Debtor-In-Possession are Pluria W. Marshall; Clyde Young; and W. Lawrence Patrick.

The attributable officers, directors, and other interest holders in Mission Broadcasting, Inc. are Nancie J. Smith; Dennis P. Thatcher; Sharon K. Moser; and Lance B. Carwile.

A copy of this application and related materials are on file for public inspection online at www.fcc.gov.