You read that correctly. It’s Twosday.

Today is Feb. 22, 2022 – 2 22 22. It’s a palindrome – that means numerically it’s the same backward and forward.

And because today is Tuesday, the pun is more than applicable. Lots of people were married today in Las Vegas, which observed its 5 millionth marriage license over the weekend. In Sacramento, 222 couples were married – you guessed it – at 2:22 p.m.

Even if you’re not celebrating with the likes of Taco Twosday, type 2/22/2022 into your Google search bar for a little digital celebration.

Incidentally, the last time there was a six-digit palindrome was Nov. 11, 2011 (11 11 11.)