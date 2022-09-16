Jonathan Turner was back in the studio but this time he is what is happening in arts and entertainment. Today we highlight his upcoming book that will help you experience the great things QCA has to offer.
To order your copy visit 100thingsqc.com
Posted:
Updated:
Jonathan Turner was back in the studio but this time he is what is happening in arts and entertainment. Today we highlight his upcoming book that will help you experience the great things QCA has to offer.
To order your copy visit 100thingsqc.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]