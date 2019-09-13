Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Rock Island
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Local 4 News This Morning
Your Local Election Headquarters
Destination Illinois
National News
Washington-DC
Video Center
Local Documentaries
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Quad City Storm
The Big Game
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Bear Blitz
Green Bay Nation
Go 4 It!
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Genesis 150
Community Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Pros Who Know
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Contests
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
I-88 shut down by Illinois State Police
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday
Living Local
Out & About | Davenport Fire Department
Pet of the Week | Quad City Animal Welfare Center
Hy-Vee Dietitian Pick of the Month: Pork | Wellness Wednesday
Serving Our Community | Quad Cities Veteran’s Network
For Our Community | Sacred Heart Church
More Living Local Headlines
Sweet Peas | Tasty Tuesday
Live In Studio | Jordan Danielsen | Part 1
Live In Studio | Jordan Danielsen | Part 2
In Our Community | Go Red For Women
Flashlight Tour – A Nocturnal Adventure |Hauberg Civic Center
Live in Studio | Been There Done That
Batwoman Contest | B100
Day of the Dead | Figge Art Museum
Makeover Monday | Tina Rina Salon & Spa
Fire Prevention Week | Rock Island Fire Department
Live in Studio | Living Local
Live In Studio | Jordan Danielsen | Part 1
Live In Studio | Jordan Danielsen | Part 2
Live in Studio | Been There Done That
Live in Studio | Dara Tucker
Live in Studio | Julius Quartet
Live in Studio | Indiana Solo | Part 1
Tweets by LivingLocalQC
Living Local