Living Local

2019-2020 Schedule | Hancher Auditorium

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

Chuck Swanson, Executive Director of Hancher is in the studio to discuss the newly announced 2019-20 schedule of upcoming performances at Hancher! We get an inside look at what to expect from their upcoming season, what we can expect from Hancher in the future and a glimpse into the process Hancher goes through to select their performances!  

For the entire list of the Hancher 2019-2020 schedule, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected