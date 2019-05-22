2019-2020 Schedule | Hancher Auditorium

Chuck Swanson, Executive Director of Hancher is in the studio to discuss the newly announced 2019-20 schedule of upcoming performances at Hancher! We get an inside look at what to expect from their upcoming season, what we can expect from Hancher in the future and a glimpse into the process Hancher goes through to select their performances!

For the entire list of the Hancher 2019-2020 schedule, click here.