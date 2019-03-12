2019 Illinois Polar Plunge | Fundraiser for Illinois Special Olympics

Jennifer Davis with Special Olympics Illinois and Kaylee McLaughlin, Special Olympics Athlete & Global Messenger are here to discuss how the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser is going towards supporting athletes with cognitive and physical needs. The Illinois Special Olympics never charges its participants, making fundraisers like the Polar Plunge vital to maintaining and growing local programs. Plungers must raise $100 to participate and will receive brunch at Jumer’s and an event sweatshirt. Sign-up today!

To sign up, go to the 2019 Illinois Polar Plunge’s website.