Race director Tabbitha Kramer was here to shed some light on what Eldridge’s Moonlight Chase is all about.
For more information visit moonlightchase.com
Posted:
Updated:
Race director Tabbitha Kramer was here to shed some light on what Eldridge’s Moonlight Chase is all about.
For more information visit moonlightchase.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]