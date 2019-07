Regional theatre group, Mississippi Bend Players, are here to promote their upcoming show “A Green River” which follows this year’s theme “military through the years”. This locally written production focuses on soldiers dealing with PTSD, and Philip Wm. McKinley Executive Artistic Director with Mississippi Bend Players and the Director for, A Green River and Aaron Randolph III, playwright for A Green River preview what we can expect!

For more information on Green River, click here.