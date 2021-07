Every Tuesday, we introduce you to a pet of the week, and it’s usually a cat or dog. But rabbits are often surrendered and find themselves in need of homes. A local non-profit is on a mission is to find the right fit for these furry friends.

Alyssa Manweiler and Kindra Burfield, volunteers for a Home for Every Bunny, joined us in studio with three furry friends named Dash, Vixie and Jetta. To learn more, visit https://www.iowarabbitrescue.org/.