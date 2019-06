Abernathy’s is a vintage boutique that specializes in clothing, accessories, antiques and more! But since record flooding hit Downtown Davenport, Abernathy’s has been forced to keep their doors closed. Luckily, they are opening a pop-up shop at Odd Bettie’s and owner Malina Lee and Abernathy’s owner Becca Nicke are here to tell us more!

Visit Abernathy’s website, here. And Odd Bettie’s website, here.