AdamFest | Suicide Prevention
Psychological research shows that most people who have passed away by suicide have suffered from mental disorders. In an effort to reduce the climbing suicide numbers in our country, more focus is being directed at mental health and awareness. Shelley Atkinson and Jessica Downing were guests on Living Local to explain how AdamFest is raising awareness and support for mental health and suicide prevention.
