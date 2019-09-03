Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Affordable Child Care | Pre-K & Kompany

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

A childcare desert is any census tract with more than 50 children under theage of 5 that contains either no child care providers, or so few options there are three times as many children as licenses child care slots. 23 percent of Iowans and 58 percent of people in Illinois live in a childcare desert. If you’re having trouble finding accessible and affordable child care—one local company may have a solution. Berenice Boyer, Corporate Liason-Absolutely, Positively, Kids! & Erin Weninger, Pre-K and Kompany Director are in the studio to tell us more!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local