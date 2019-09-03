Affordable Child Care | Pre-K & Kompany

A childcare desert is any census tract with more than 50 children under theage of 5 that contains either no child care providers, or so few options there are three times as many children as licenses child care slots. 23 percent of Iowans and 58 percent of people in Illinois live in a childcare desert. If you’re having trouble finding accessible and affordable child care—one local company may have a solution. Berenice Boyer, Corporate Liason-Absolutely, Positively, Kids! & Erin Weninger, Pre-K and Kompany Director are in the studio to tell us more!