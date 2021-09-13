AFSP Walk Quad Cities

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts an annual walk to raise money for further research while honoring friends and loved ones who have died by suicide. Joining us today is Jaime Atwood with the Quad Cities Iowa Out of the Darkness Walk, and Valerie Rumler with the Quad Cities Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk.

For more information about AFSP visit afsp.org/QuadCitiesIA or afsp.org/QCIllinois

