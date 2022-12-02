We sat down with Music Director Ron May to talk about the Black Box Theatre’s upcoming production inspired by a true story set in World War 1.
For more information visit molinecentre.org and blackboxtheatre.com
Posted:
Updated:
We sat down with Music Director Ron May to talk about the Black Box Theatre’s upcoming production inspired by a true story set in World War 1.
For more information visit molinecentre.org and blackboxtheatre.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]