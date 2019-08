Alternating Currents is a cultural event like no other in the Quad Cities. Kicking off its 3rd year—the festival features more than 100 opportunities to enjoy a wide variety of music, film, comedy, and art across a dozen local venues in Downtown Davenport. Joining us in studio today to tell us more is Kyle Carter with Downtown Davenport Partnership, & Bret Dale with River Music Experience!

To learn more about the Alternating Currents Festival, click here.