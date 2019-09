It’s time for Movie Mike’s weekly installment at the movies! Mike enjoyed "Brittany Runs a Marathon," didn't care for "The Goldfinch" despite the solid acting, and loved J. Lo but didn't like "Hustlers. This week we are previewing new releases made from TV to movie “Downton Abbey”, Brad Pitt sci-fi drama “Ad Astra”, and the fifth installment in the Rambo series “Rambo: Last Blood”.

To read a more in-depth look at Mike’s movie review, click here.