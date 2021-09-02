More than 6 million Americans are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease each year. Today we’re highlighting an upcoming event that supports patients and their caregivers. Joining us today is Megan Pedersen, Program Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information visit alz.org/walk
Alzheimer’s walk set to support local families
