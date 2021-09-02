Alzheimer’s walk set to support local families

More than 6 million Americans are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease each year. Today we’re highlighting an upcoming event that supports patients and their caregivers. Joining us today is Megan Pedersen, Program Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information visit alz.org/walk

