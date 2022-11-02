Vendor and Vintage Rose Antiques Owner Michelle Juehring joined us to highlight the annual Fall Antique Spectacular at the QCCA Expo Center happening this weekend.
For more information visit antiquespectacular.com
Posted:
Updated:
Vendor and Vintage Rose Antiques Owner Michelle Juehring joined us to highlight the annual Fall Antique Spectacular at the QCCA Expo Center happening this weekend.
For more information visit antiquespectacular.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]