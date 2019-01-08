Appleseed! with Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre
Monica Leo of Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre drove out from West Liberty to tell us about this brand new story about Johnny Appleseed's true adventures. Appleseed! opens January 19th.
For more information, visit puppetspuppets.com.
