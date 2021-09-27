Argrow’s House celebrates new center opening

Argrow’s House is known for offering hope and support to women healing from abuse. Dr. Kit Evans Ford, founder of Argrows house, joined us today to discuss a major milestone that will help even more women in the QCA.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope 4th Annual Fundraiser will take place on Thursday, September 30th virtually from 7-8pm CST. The program will include a speech from Catherine Wales. The program will also include a virtual tour of the new Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope, survivor testimonials, musical entertainment, a live #SurvivorStrong painting, and a program showcasing the important developments of the new Argrow’s House Center for Healing and Hope for 2021-2022.

To sign up, use this link

Tickets are $20.