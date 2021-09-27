Argrow’s House celebrates new center opening

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Argrow’s House is known for offering hope and support to women healing from abuse. Dr. Kit Evans Ford, founder of Argrows house, joined us today to discuss a major milestone that will help even more women in the QCA.  

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope 4th Annual Fundraiser will take place on Thursday, September 30th virtually from 7-8pm CST. The program will include a speech from Catherine Wales.  The program will also include a virtual tour of the new Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope, survivor testimonials, musical entertainment, a live #SurvivorStrong painting, and a program showcasing the important developments of the new Argrow’s House Center for Healing and Hope for 2021-2022.

To sign up, use this link
Tickets are $20. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Trending Stories

Living Local