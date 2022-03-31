There are plenty of events coming here to the Quad Cities, especially for theatre lovers. Local 4 Digital News Reporter and Quad City Arts and culture expert Jonathan Turner dropped by the studio to talk about some must-see local events and features. To get in touch with Turner, email him at jturner@whbf.com. Find more arts & culture stories here.
Event details:
- Peter and the Star Catcher – https://www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com/
- Drinking Habits by Richmond Hill Players – https://rhplayers.com/
- Eiermarket Spring Craft Fair – https://gahc.org/