At The Movies | “1917”, “Just Mercy”, Like A Boss”, & “Underwater”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—with only one film to review, “The Grudge” was too upsetting to be fun. But not to worry! We have four new films to preview—Golden Globe winning WW1 drama/thriller “1917”; the wrongful-imprisonment drama “Just Mercy”; the workplace comedy “Like A Boss” with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne: and aquatic horror thriller “Underwater”.

With Oscar nominations being announced this Monday, Mike has carefully crafted his predictions, which you can find here.